After posting a picture of himself wearing earrings, a young man received a voice recording from his girlfriend’s mother, which has caused him to receive a lot of funny responses on social media.

The man revealed on social media that, despite not having blocked his girlfriend’s mother from seeing his status, he had published a picture of himself wearing earrings.

The woman instantly wrote him a voicemail criticizing him for dressing in a feminine manner as soon as she saw the photo.

She told him in jest that since she liked the earrings, he should give them to her as a gift.

“Looking good but why are you putting on earrings? That earring I will come and collect it oh, shey you will dash me. It’s women that put on earrings not guys. Okay? Please you are very very handsome but that earring makes you look somehow.”

Watch the video below: