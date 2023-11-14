Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure has revealed that she misses the intimacy that comes with having a partner.

The mother of two, known for her eloquence and openness, was on the cover of Aura magazine where she talked about her personal life, touching on her past relationships.

During the interview, Venita discussed the challenges and emotions associated with her relationship history. She openly spoke about missing the intimacy and deep connection that comes from being in a partnership.

This revelation comes as she reflected on her previous marriage. Although Venita and her ex-husband parted ways some years ago, they share a meaningful connection through their two children.

It would be recalled that the reality had quite an experience on Big Brother Naija all stars edition where she was involved in a ‘situationship’ with colleague, Adekunle.