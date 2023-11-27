Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has hit back at Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing as they continue to clash on social media.

The online feud between the relationship expert and actress started after Nkechi Blessing threw a shade at Blessing CEO, body shaming her for the bikini outfit she wore in photos which went viral, describing her as a placard.

Blessing CEO dismissed Nkechi as irrelevant and also mocked how she keeps chasing after young boys.

Replying her, Nkechi Blessing questioned her profession as a relationship therapist despite having a streak of failed marriages and relationships.

Blessing CEO, in a new post, clarified that she would rather be a relationship expert without a relationship than to be her, who changes men every eke market day.

She wrote: “Nkechiblessing Sunday the t*tolator. The day you said I do to wetin baby politician wey u say say him pr*ck small. You called me a lier. See u see lie the day I said I do. U even do photo shoot buy ring lie say u don marry. Nkechiblessing the desperado. Dan I give the crown of lie, I rather be relationship expert without relationship than be a to t*tolator changing pr”ck every eke market day. Nkechiblessing Sunday the t*tolator less.”