M.I Abaga, a renowned Nigerian rapper, has described how he met his wife, Eniola Mafe, after experiencing a painful breakup from his ex-girlfriend.

The rapper stated that he tried to restore his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, but it did not work out, so he chose to find another woman.

M.I said that he went as far as trying to find love on a dating app but it was not working and revealed that it was Chocolate City co-founder Audu Maikori who suggested Eniola Mafe for marriage.

He said:

“When I was ready to marry and I wanted to meet someone, I was like, ‘As a celebrity, how do you meet someone? How do you date?’ I even tried dating apps but I didn’t find my ideal woman there. So, I was like, I would just ask people. I asked Audu [Maikori] and he was like, ‘There’s this girl called Eniola Mafe.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s see.’ As he was saying it, I pulled her up on Instagram. Now, when I was younger, I used to say the woman I wanted to marry had an Afro [hairstyle]. I pulled up her DP and she had an Afro.

“I went on her page, I was like, ‘Are you guys telling me that this woman is not married? Is it that she’s divorced?’ That was my first thought based on what I saw, how she looked, and the things she was into. You know, when you see that kind of opportunity, you go sit up. So, I now hit her up. I followed her. The next day, she saw something on my story; she responded to it and we started chatting. As soon as we started talking, we never stopped talking. The next time we spoke, we spoke for two hours. The third time we spoke, we spoke for three hours.

“When I met Eniola, I realised that I just met someone whose story I wanted to continue to be part of. And that’s what marriage is. Everything else just flows from there.”