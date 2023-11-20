Portable, a controversial street-hop musician, replies after actor Charles Okocha denies robbing him of 20 million naira.

Portable went online a few days ago to claim that Charles Okocha defrauded him of 20 million naira out of a 40 million naira agreement.

Following the allegation, Charles Okocha took to Instagram to deny the allegations while simultaneously warning and rubbishing Portable for his acts of ingratitude.

Portable took to the comment section Charles Okocha made about him to respond as well. He insisted that the actor ripped him of the money.

According to Portable, if they should see eye to eye, he would make his body know pain.

In separate comments, he wrote …

“You still get mind dey do video say you no”

“Did you tell me about 40m”

” If we see one on one your body dey go tell

you AGBA ripper”

“Me and you waka nomaly and that 5m no be

you send am to me na guy wey we do promotion for….”

“Na Russia visa me and my family come do

for abuja no be for airport me and you meet how you take

collet hotel room for me stop lie na me send you that hotel

location say I dey inside”

Refer to photo below …