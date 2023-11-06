Popular Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji, has dropped a bombshell as she hints at being a virgin at the age of 39.

The Hollywood actress made the disclosure in a recent interview with television host Chelsea Handler, who had asked her about her virginity status.

In response, Yvonne Orji sincerely declared that she had herself preserved, hence, she still remains a virgin.

Yvonne joked that people should offer prayers for the man who will eventually change her status, jokingly noting that there is “a lot of pent-up energy” within her.

It would be recalled that this is not the first occasion when the actress has openly addressed her virginity. Back in 2017, she openly revealed her virgin status at the age of 33 and expressed her intention to maintain it until marriage.

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjW41Uxs/

Her statement has sparked a debate on social media, with some commending her strong determination while others have criticized her decision.