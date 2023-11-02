An old woman laments her prolonged singledom and failure to find love, sobbing uncontrollably.

The woman revealed on social media that she wants to be with someone and is sick of being by herself.

She claims that her dream is to marry someone, but if that isn’t feasible, she doesn’t mind becoming their girlfriend instead.

She acknowledged that while she may not seem particularly attractive to others, she still values her appearance.

The old woman’s agony overcame her circumstances, and she removed her spectacles.

Social media users expressed sympathy:

perpetualhairextensions2 said: “Loneliness is crazy , Growing old alone is not funny, … You’ll enjoy it while you’re young but you see that old age ehn! It’s tough”

ayzne_ wrote: “May you find love ma’m… an intentional man

the_saucee_ wrote: “It hurts to be alone sometimes. I hope some deluded feminists don’t end up like this.”

partyshopng stated: “True love has a way of increasing your happiness. Knowing you have someone in your corner that loves ou is bliss.”

Watch the video below: