Nollywood actors Yomi Fabiyi and Jaiye Kuti popularly known as Jayeola Monje has settled their differences.

It was reported that Jaiye Kuti had slammed veteran actors for begging online, which Yomi Fabiyi faulted her for.

Jaiye Kuti shared a follow-up video where she clarified her statement and apologized to the public.

Following her public apology, Yomi Fabiyi took to her comment section to declare his love for her.

The movie star pointed out how Jaiye star has always loved peace, which is one of the reasons he loves her.

Describing her as his sweetheart, he stated that they will keep dealing with each other with love.

“You have always loved peace, this is the Jaye Kuti I have known for years. My sweetheart omo to Jaiye ju, iya mi, more blessings. We keep dealing with each other with love. Won Fe wa ni and e don go back where it came. One family”.

Appreciating him, Jaiye Kuti wrote, “Thanks Yomi”.

Yomi Fabiyi also took to his Instagram page to shower her with love.

He described her Jaiye as a woman with a soft kind and compassion and he is glad she retraced her statement.

“Jaiye Kuti has that soft mind and compassion over the years, that I cannot deny about her. So happy she retraced. This video is a cool stuff. This is pure humility and sincerity sane person will embrace.

Recent event is a testimony that life is in PERSPECTIVES and the only constant thing in life is CHANGE. I have personal respect and admiration for this bold step and trust me you always have my respect…..”.

