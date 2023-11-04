Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, responds to the allegations of the social media critic, VeryDarkMan about her once close relationship with the Marlians music boss, Naira Marley.

This comes amidst the continued heated exchange between the duo who have been engaging in an online feud for several days, with both parties airing grievances about each other.

The controversial Tiktoker had back up his claim of their relationship by sharing a video evidence to prove that Iyabo Ojo and Naira Marley had been intimate in the past.

Iyabo Ojo responded in a lengthy Instagram post, pointing out the parallels between this situation, she recounted how she was accused of being in a relationship with Baba Ijesha.

In her words:

“Oya make una receive new updates: i didn’t only receive flowers o, i went to his shows too, odesins 🤣

I remembered they used this same narrative then, saying bcos baba Ijesha no gree date me that’s why i was against him 🙈😂

dear Ologunfunfun1, your eyes and ears shall see many, many things and hear many, many, more jargons 🤣

Anyways, the greatest weapon used to fight a woman is slut shaming, please note! that weapon is far timeworn🤪 next!!!

Awon didirin, so bcos i once called my self a marlians, tiktoked his video, sent upcoming artist to him to help promote their music, i should look away, keep quiet and not seek justice for Mohbad, a ni isiku gbogbo yin o ni jeree 🙏

Come to think of it, which planet did you zombies fall from, you all had memory loss or something, then all of a sudden you’ll remembered he sent me flowers, which kind standing fans una be sef, a ni werey lo poju ninu yin ..iku ojiji lo ma pa gbogbo eyin distractions yin danu🙏🤣😂

They need to recruit 100 million of you bcos una no reach😴

Na those ones way dey shout like say gii ri hold dem and those ones way dey swear for dem self, dey make me laugh pass 🤣😅

well for your information my back to sender, o strong gan ni o, when it starts to manifest, just note that nobody do you ooo, na for yourself you take your own mouth curse yourself ooo, na the back to sender return am back to you jejely in full doze, if you dont get it forget about it, gbogbo yin la pa po, walai! ekere si number me 🎶 🤣

.

Yes! employers of distrators, please note, you need to do better, get better distrators ooo bcos na association of werey agbayes una pack full una team oo, case dey to answer oo, station no settle ooo🤣

Anyways, ka cool fun gbogbo yin la pa po . , ti e ba da ke lori oro mi, eni jere, your blood must dry, e ma gbo ku ni 🐕🙏 😂

.

I’m so sorry if you don’t understand yoruba. Ask a yoruba friend to translate 😂

Na 7th of Nov i dey wait for so and also Ikeja general hospital please make una do release autopsy results now, make proper case for begin .. ire o.”