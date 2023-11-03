Controversial social media critic VeryDarkman has taken a swipe at actress Iyabo Ojo as he describes her as a ‘hoe’.

This comes after the mother of two took to her page to share beautiful photos of herself branding herself as the “Queen mother”.

She wrote, “There’s a reason I’m a Queen Mother. Stay true to you….. Queen Mother for a reason !!”.

A few hours after Iyabo Ojo shared her photos praising herself, Verydarkman took to his Instagram story to drag the actress and entrepreneur.

He noted how he was blackmailed and yet he still stands strong amid all the negativity.

He wrote:

“Your queen mother is a hoe, she knows. They wouldn’t have blackmailed me. I told them I am 10x more deadly than their gistlovers, they have feelings, I don’t, they are sensitive, I am not. They are sentimental, I am not. Lastly, you can’t control a man if you don’t pay his bills, they play in gutters, and I don’t like gutters. It doesn’t stink enough. I love the shit, it’s more smelly. I love the shit and I will eat it with bread. Nobody can cancel me”.