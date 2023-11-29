Nigerian singer and one half of the legendary music duo P-square, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy advises new-generation artists to invest.

Rudeboy laments the rising case of depression currently in the music industry.

He stressed the importance of investing to new-generation artists that are currently making waves in the industry as it is not easy out there.

He added that stories that touch should also be avoided because he too is tired of hearing heartbreaking stories.

In his words:

“Seriously a lot is going on in the industry including depression and all … But abeg if e reach your turn to shine ehh!!.. abeg try to the invest… e no easy at all. AVOID STORY THAT TOUCHES. Me sef don taya to the hear stories. E come be like na loose guard industry.”