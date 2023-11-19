Mayorkun, a well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter, has addressed his relationship with former record label boss, Davido, after exiting DMW Records.

Speaking on the alleged beef rumours, during a recent episode of Tea with Tay podcast, Mayorkun clarified that contrary to popular belief, he and Davido share “one of the best relationships.”

He explained that fans have a jagged perception because he doesn’t post Davido on social media from time to time.

In his words;

“Contrary to what other people think, I have one of the best relationships with Davido. I feel like he knows me and he understands the kind of person I am. If I dey vex for am now, he knows… Like do you understand? I’m not that difficult of a human being.

“It’s just that I’m not posting Davido every day, saying his my best friend that’s why some people think we are not cool. The relationship is not for you [fans]. You always forget that.”