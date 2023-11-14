Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkman, has alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, wanted to use the donations for her husband’s treatment to spoil herself.

It may be recalled that Mr Ibu recently underwent seven surgeries and one of his legs had to be amputated to save his life.

While the legendary actor is still recovering following surgery, his wife claimed that his adopted daughter, Jasmine cornered the monies donated to sort out his medical bills.

VeryDarkman blasted her for being materialistic at a time her husband was battling for his life in the hospital.

The Tiktoker revealed that the total sum donated was about N40 million, but Stella Maris requested for some of the money so that she can buy the latest iPhone 15 and do BBL surgery saying that she needs to enjoy herself as she’s still a young lady.

He added that Stella also demanded for a car. He said Stella’s lifestyle and actions are the main reason her access to the cash has been declined.

Watch the video below;