A woman has gone public with her startling messages that she received from a married man who is making an attempt to court her.

The disloyal man has been attempting to woo the woman by offering her a number of reasons to accept his advances to be his side chick.

The man clarified that he and his wife aren’t that close after the woman reminded him that he is married.

He and his spouse, in his opinion, are more akin to respectful brother and sister.

The woman who cried out, “Jesus,” was very astonished by this.

Netizens reacted:

unclemide said: “Not justifying the excesses of the married men in question, but how about also showing us the continuation of the chat? If she probably billed him for a 30 inches SSD raw ocean waves wig or linked up with him few months later at Blackbell? I come in peace.”

jennifer_diares said: “Omo I use to wonder why most girls prefer married me until I unknowingly entered talking stage with one… they will say/do anything to get some sugar”

ediye.astar wrote: “Their favourite line, I will soon divorce her for you & — Make God just Dey help us oh”

_redvigor said: “I fear who no fear married men”

See the chat below: