A NYSC corps member was observed crying and regretting that he had paid someone ₦60,000 to enable his transfer from Anambra to a different state.

He was told that he had to serve in Anambra in spite of this.

The young man was captured on camera looking obviously upset, crying a lot, and attracting attention from onlookers while wearing his NYSC uniform.

He was heard telling onlookers, “I paid 60k, and yet I’m still in Anambra,” as he held up his posting letter.

People were moved by the heartfelt video that showed the young man’s condition, and they poured their emotions into the comments section.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Anastacia TikTok: “‎i won laugh but i no know how to laugh.”

@Allemich Tv: “‎Welcome to Umuamulu nbuaku.”

Dark Humor: “‎Why the guy come dey cry na , take am like dat , you no fit cheat your destiny.”

jamatt: “‎oga serve your papa for Anambra.”

markus: “but this guy dey mad ooo,e wan cast the update niii.”

