A corps member who did his mandatory national service at the NYSC camp in Abuja made social media go gaga when he proposed to his girlfriend while getting down on one knee.
The man was seen kneeling as he asked the woman out in the video which surface on social media.
The woman, who seemed extremely at ease and delighted, agreed to accept his proposal by extending her finger in response while wearing the ring.
Social media users have responded to the video, and many of them have done so in the comments sections.
that_noodlegirl: “This same Nysc ??? I dey serve at the moment oo Incase anyone wants to recreate.”
amlogumarydiamond: “E b like say na only me and my friends no find love during NYSC.”
Ms.Dee: “If I go camp and I no bring husband come house, I no go gree come house oo.”
Qoyyah _01: “E con be like say nah back of nysc I do abi no be the same Batch C St 1 we Dey ni.”
Kofoworola: “This same NYSC wey I just finish or another one?”
Harike: “Omo as nobody propose to nobody for my pop today everywhere jus dry.”
Nancy: “congratulations dear, I don serve do pop on may, I no see boyfriend is well, are mine a stone.”
edicta65: “I dey pass out march and I need a proposal Like this too.”
ladyruks: “My own question is..na maami market dem dey buy the engagement ring?”
This is how it should be, socialize, be open minded, be positive, engage and mingle, make friends and who knows it may also end like this, don't just sit there and say abeg na just 3weeks, You can meet your partner anywhere even at the orientation camp. This happened in Abuja today during their POP Congratulations to @favour_mayim we will be looking forward to an invitation 😄 Thanks to @ebi_ojoo for capturing this awesome moment 🥰 Thanks to @fem_tastes For planning this sweet and lovely engagement 💗
