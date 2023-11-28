Many people were drawn to a stunning Nigerian woman on social media when she was spotted promoting her akara business while sporting various ensembles.

The woman was first seen in the video, which has thousands of likes, sitting elegantly and holding an akara and bread.

She is shown selling the akara in other video scenes.

Many social media users were drawn to the video and her caption, “You’re the only hot girl that sells akara for a living,” which prompted many to comment on her and ask how much her product cost.

Below are some reactions.

Project baby: “‎one akara fit reach 5hundred”

Official_Bossy: “‎hope other girls will learn from you.”

Chuks: “‎be proud of yourself I love your lifestyle.”

Dimmy: “‎if no be yansh I cor look watin I wan use akara doo?”

@brownsugar839: “‎omo I remember when I was doing this business my friends were mocking me but I no care.am proud of you.”

@bolaji: “‎I go use my last 2k chop Akara.”

Official_Favvygold: “‎You should add confectionery to ur business.”

Princess Ananaba: “‎I love the black dress, it suits her well.”

legitboss227: “‎the inspiration I need now. thanks dear.”

treasure queen: “‎I love your vibes honey keep being strong okay.”

akemuelohor: “lemme follow her,where be ur location omo that akara n bread enter eye.”

O CEE: “‎Akara and the seller they hungry me.”

Mojolaoluwa: “‎@MAMA Shebi I told you we should be selling puff puff that time.”

jamesmeyer815: “‎where is your place of work to come patronize you.”

