Popular Nollywood actor, Kevin Ikeduba has lamented the suffering of people in Nigeria due to high cost of living.

The actor shared a video that he hopes those involved in national affairs will view.

He noted that as a result of this hardships, the masses are suffering and dying from depression and starvation.

Kevin Ikeduba urged the nation’s leaders to support the people, even though they don’t appear to be faced by the price increases.

The thespian encouraged those that are hustling to not relent and keep the hustle on.

He further added that they should work harder to move Nigeria forward, despite how difficult things get and how much the country continues to drag them backward.

He urged all citizens should keep hope alive as the country will get better someday.