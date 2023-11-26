Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is in support of relationship expert, Blessing CEO over her controversial statement on Edo women.

Recall that Blessing CEO faced several backlash after claiming that most Benin mothers are reckless and merely care about grooming their daughters to sell their body for financial gains.

She said that there aren’t any mature women in Benin because the majority of them works as prostitutes abroad.

In response, Kemi Olunloyo agreed with her, revealing that she had learned in 2007 while living in Canada that the majority of Edo girls are trafficked to Italy for prostitution, with their mothers’ approval.

In her words:

“Blessing CEO was right about Edo girls though. I found out about this in 2007 in Canada that most are trafficked for prostitution in Italy and some mothers were well aware and supported it. The ones trafficked from Italy to Canada usually have small children and their goal is to get Canadian PR cards leading to citizenship. The Oba of Benin once cursed the traffickers blaming them. One lady came on Arise News last week to tell her ordeal where she was lied to, promised work, and turned into a sex slave. Many Nigerian females organized Prostitution rings in Ghana 🇬🇭 too. Please know what’s going on and remove the tribal sentiments and learn more about human trafficking at @officialnaptipnigeria”.

