Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins criticizes the relationship expert, Blessing CEO for blocking her after she commented on the tattoo on her bikini photos.

Blessing CEO recently sparked an outrage on social media with her bikini photos, flaunting her well-toned body and her surgically enhanced shape.

The controversial relationship coach shared videos and pictures of herself in a two-piece crochet bikini. The images showcased a stomach tattoo with an open Bible featuring verses from Matthew 11:12 and Proverbs 31.

Sarah Martins had took to her comment section to body-shame her, expressing her dissatisfaction with Blessing CEO’s appearance.

In response, Blessing reposted the comment while blocking Sarah from having access to her Instagram page completely.

Enraged by the act, the actress took to her own page to show off her bikini body with a tattoo on it, emphasizing how hers is beautiful, unlike Blessing’s tacky tattoo.

“Aunty Blessing CEO don block me🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Nawa ooooo for ordinary comment??? And her olosho students come dey attack me for my own page?????

Lemme just continue minding my business sha😩. Yes I’ve got tattoos… but my tattoos are sexy and classy not tacky biko😃😃😃😃😃😃😃.

@lindaikejiblogofficial na u make blessing block me o😩😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” she wrote.

