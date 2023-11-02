On Wednesday in Onitsha, Anambra State, two individuals suspected of being armed robbers met a gruesome fate as they were set on fire by a mob.

A video of the incident went viral, depicting horrified onlookers as some individuals added fuel to the flames, causing the suspects to writhe in pain.

Amidst the chaos, some bystanders wept, while others used heavy sticks to prevent the suspects from escaping the fire.

In response to this incident, the Anambra Police Command condemned the act of vigilante justice but labeled the individuals as notorious armed robbers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, conveyed the condemnation by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, and reiterated the call for the public to report criminal offenders to the nearest police station to ensure proper law enforcement actions, including conducting appropriate investigations.