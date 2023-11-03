In Abioro Community, Sango Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, the police apprehended Afolabi Taiwo, a 23-year-old individual, for attempting to commit a crime.

This incident took place on November 1, 2023, when Afolabi intruded into the complainant’s compound on Abioro Street.

Upon his intrusion, the complainant raised an alarm, alerting the neighbors, leading to Afolabi’s immediate arrest on the spot.

During his subsequent questioning, Afolabi admitted to being a member of the outlawed Eiye Confraternity Cult Group, revealing that he was initiated into the cult in 2020 in Ajah, Lagos State.

The information provided by Afolabi is crucial for law enforcement to gather additional intelligence and expedite the apprehension of other individuals implicated by his statement.

The collaborative effort between the police and the So-Safe Corps resulted in Afolabi’s arrest and thwarted his alleged criminal intentions.

This arrest represents a step forward in the ongoing battle against crime, as stated by the Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.