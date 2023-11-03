Many TikTok users were drawn to a video showing a small baby who had apparently been in a trance for nearly three days, which elicited a range of reactions.

The face of a very small infant laying next to a Bible is shown in a recent TikTok video with the remark, “3 days in a trance.”

In the footage, a liquid fluid was observed resting on the baby’s body, and the infant seemed content.

The title for the video implies that the infant, despite their age, is dozing off.

This has led a large number of individuals to express their perspectives about the young baby appearing to be in a trance despite their age in the post’s comment area.

See some reactions below:

Aramide Adejoke: “‎this is a big joke. wetin Musa no go see for gate.”

Kimi Major: “‎Omo if this is true more strength baby gal HOLY MICHAEL. But if na joke the person way Dey video am go later go dat trace for 2years non stop.”

inioluwa: “‎nothing musa no go see for gate abeg hw una go take hear wetin he dey talk.”

real rikke: “‎I know say nothing feel do ham if nah true spirit but holy spirit self they watch.”

TherealOnaopemipo: “‎Babies were also part of those that sang celestial by we sing today.”

KOSLUXURY SHORLET APARTMENT: “‎My question is, how did Dey kw that the baby is in spirit? na question I ask ooo.”

caramel_leah: “‎Ahhhhhhhhhh…..God will forgive his mother but wetin be this.”

Bree: “‎I believe is the mother. And she requested for her child. Automatically the baby is on trance too.”

