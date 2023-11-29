A Nollywood celebrity, Charles Okocha expressed delight and contentment following his bedroom scene with Mercy Eke, a BBNaija star, on a movie set.

The actor shared the bedroom video on his Instagram page, which began with a brief conversation between him and Mercy Eke.

Following the conversation, the couple engaged in a heated romance, with Mercy Eke licking Charles’ chest and violently grabbing her backside and kissing her chest to stomach areas.

Charles Okocha could be heard urging the director not to cut the scene as it was about to end. He got out of bed, smiling and laughing, saying it was the best night of the production and that he was ready to do more.

Charles’ statement triggered laughter from other crew members.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“On set with @official_mercyeke for the movie BROKEN HARMONY stay ready 🎥/ @jaytee_yna.”

