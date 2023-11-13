Tiwa Savage, the award-winning songstress, has earned a significant accolade from her fans by surpassing Afrobeat star Wizkid to become the second most-followed Nigerian on Instagram.

Notably, Grammy Award nominee Davido Adeleke holds the crown as the most followed Nigerian celebrity with an impressive 28.2 million followers.

Wizkid, previously in the second position, recently got dethroned by Tiwa Savage, who now claims the second spot with 17.9 million followers.

The gap between Tiwa and Wizkid isn’t vast, but fans of the talented songstress take pride in seeing their favorite artist leading with over a hundred thousand followers.

This achievement adds another milestone to Tiwa Savage’s illustrious career, showcasing her immense popularity and influence on social media.

