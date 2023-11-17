Nigerian entrepreneur, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has expressed her love and gratitude to her husband, Peter Okoye, on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian appreciated the father of her two children for his unwavering support, protection, and love throughout their 18 years together.

She recognizes his shortcomings but still appreciates his role as a father to their children and as a friend and partner to her.

Lola Omotayo ended her message by expressing her love for Peter Okoye and wishing him God’s blessings.

She wrote;

“Happy 10th anniversary to my incredibly kind hearted husband. Thank you @peterpsquare for always having my back. 10years married and 18years together….chai! What a journey! Your unwavering protection and care have been a beacon of strength in our journey together. Your love shines despite any perceived shortcomings. May God always show up for you! Thank you for being an amazing father to our children and my friend and partner. Love you!!!👑👑🫶🏽🫶🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #theokoyes #nov17 #anniversary #blessed”

