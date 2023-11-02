Reality star and actress, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna recently shared thoughts for Big Brother All Stars winner Ilebaye on her platform.

It appears that all is not well between the two former Big Brother Naija winners as Phyna gave a cryptic response when asked about the GenZ baddie.

A curious fan recently questioned Phyna about her relationship with IleBaye, she responded in an unexpected way. She appeared to be underestimating the strength of their friendship when she stated, “I thought I was.”

It would be recalled that Phyna always supported and pushed IleBaye to go towards her dream of taking home the coveted prize during her time in the Big Brother Naija house.

Rumour has it that IleBaye praised Phyna profusely for her constant support during the competition after she left the show.