BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has jokingly called out her fans over their inability to buy her a house.

She did this via her Instagram story.

In her post, Uriel Oputa wondered why her fans find it hard buying a house for her just like Ceec and Sheggz’s fans did for their faves.

She jokingly threatened to take drastic measures, such tying wrapper and running around Third Mainland Bridge on one leg, in order to get her point across.

She added that she will also looked at the sky while at it and be shouting “wa wa wa.

In her words;

“Bia my fans Uno no dey see house to buy For me. Maybe I will tie wrapper and

run around third mainland bridge one leg

Looking up to the sky Shouting Wa wa wa”

See the post below:

