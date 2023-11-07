Fast-rising South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal popularly known as Tyla has spoken up over her rumoured romantic relationship with Nigerian star, Rema.

Speaking during the latest episode of the ‘We Need To Talk’ podcast, the ‘Water’ hitmaker said Rema is just a “friend.”

She disclosed that the viral picture of them holding hands that sparked the dating rumours was taken after she attended one of the ‘Calm Down’ crooner’s concerts.

“We are just friends. I went to his show and he happened to hold my hand. And obviously, people will always interpret it the way they do.

“He is not my boyfriend. He’s not my man,” she said.

The songstress had during a recent interview with Apple Music mentioned Rema as the celebrity she would love to take to a prom date.