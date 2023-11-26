Popular singer Davido reacts as B-Red recounts what Davido did when their senior colleague, D’banj visited them in David’s father’s house while still trying to make it in the music industry.

In a recent podcast interview, Davido’s cousin, B-red recalled their struggling days in the music scene, and how they trying to warm their way into the graces of big names in the industry then.

B-Red revealed that one time, the legendary D’banj visited them at Davido’s father’s house, and while in the course of their discussion, he asked if he could have a smoke in the house.

Davido, trying to make his senior colleague feel at home without wasting time, told him to light up if he wants to.

B-Red who knew this wasn’t allowed in the house, shocked and had to whisper Davido’s name in surprise.

Davido in reply, whispered back to him that it was very necessary for them to blow.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Davido laughed at the memory of that day and restated what he had said then.

He wrote:

“Lmao … by fire by force we had to blow”

Watch the video below: