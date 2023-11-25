Sheila Courage, Isreal DMW’s estranged wife, refutes her ex-husband’s claim that he was referred to as a “slave” for serving his boss, Davido.

Earlier, in a lengthy Instagram post, Isreal DMW explained why his marriage to Sheila had failed.

He claimed that she ridiculed him on social media, stating that he finds joy in acting like a slave around his boss, both in public and private.

In his words, “I derive dignity in begging my oga [Davido], and that I am fully a slave and that I am disgracing her on social media.”

However, Sheila swiftly denied the accusations on her Instagram account, asserting that she never had any issues with Isreal serving his employer. She mentioned that she only advised him to start a business or establish a legacy for himself other than being dependent.

“I never had an issue with him [Israel DMW] serving his boss [Davido].

“As a wife, I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running, start building a legacy. [I] Gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do.

“I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully supports as it’s a concern to everyone,” she wrote.