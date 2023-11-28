It seems we are in the season of bagging degrees for celebrities. From Nancy Isime to comedian, Klint Da Drunk, Pete Edochie, BBNaija’s Emmanuel Umoh, Lateef Adedimeji, and now actor, Gabriel Afolayan.

The Nollywood actor, took to his Instagram page, to share photos and clips of his ceremony where he was honoured with a Doctorate degree.

He alongside colleague, Lateef Adedimeji was honoured with a Doctor of Philosophy in Arts and Culture from Estam University.

Expressing gratitude to the University, he promised to keep shaping the world positively with his Art.

He wrote:

“Dr. Gabriel Olasubomi Afolayan (Ph.D. honoris causa of Philosophy in Arts & Culture) thank you @university_estam

We will keep shaping the world positively with our Art. Banner up everywhere we go. Great time with the great people of @university_estam”.

The likes of Adeniyi Johnson, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Kunle Remi, Stan Nze, Helen Paul, Jayeola Monje, Frederick Leonard, Afeez Owo, and more took to his comment section to rejoice with him.