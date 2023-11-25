Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee expresses heartbreak amidst the marriage crash between the Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

This comes amidst the public brouhaha between the estranged couples who exposed one another, while publicly stating the things that went wrong in their marriage.

Taking to Israel’s comment section, Poco Lee expressed pain at their turnout of the union dispute his joyful attendance at their wedding.

Despite the humour, there was an underlying sense of sadness, reflecting the shock felt by many due to the public nature of the wedding, attended by notable figures, including Afrobeats superstar Davido, who notably cancelled a lucrative show to be present.

“Them say them no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter but how we go do this one now. 😭😭 Wedding wey I attend with joy see how una pay me back 💔💔,” he wrote.

See post below: