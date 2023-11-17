Popular Big Brother Naija stars, Pere Egbi and Neo Akpofure have expressed their desire to also join the growing list of married BBNaija ex-housemates.

Theinfong recalls that former housemates, Chizzy and Leo Dasilva both got hitched to their lovers days ago.

The two joined the other housemates, Teddy A, Tobi Bakre, Gedoni and Frodd who got wedded with their own heartthrobs years ago.

Neo expressed his desire to also get married after one fan took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to congratulate the male housemates on settling down.

The fan wrote;

“Tobi, Frodd, Chizzy, and now Leo are married. Next week Bitto too will marry. Nothing concern Bbn boys and building brand. Love it for them. We await the ladies”, to which Neo replied, “I’m next.”

In reaction to this tweet Pere said;

“We might both be next simultaneously.”