A group of students raised eyebrows when they displayed their bank statements, which solely displayed the input and outflow of funds for the month of October.

The total funds received and spent by female students ranged from little over 100,000 to nearly two million naira, according to a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

One of the students who started the challenge asked to see her classmates’ monthly bank statements and compiled them with a quick film of each of them.

She captioned the video, saying, “I told my girls to send me their transaction history for October.”

Since then, the sums have generated conflicting opinions on social media, with some people rejecting the source and others labeling it as fraudulent.

In reaction, dr_panshaq said: “Broke girls shaa … money wey enter is almost same money wey comot … no balance 😂😂😂.”

bod_republc opined: “All of them net worth no even reach watin them they post. This generation; Omoh that daisy no look like person way 2m dan touch skin.”

ekuapaula_ said: “Poor Man Pikin Go Think Say na Ashawo Girls 😂😂😂 Broke Mentality.”

trippin.trip stated: “Someone transferred money to them, dem con dy break am small small dy transfer am from one person to another among them self. After they don done finish, dem don return the money back to the owner.”

soft_keekee quizzed: “Which work daisy dey do😂😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below: