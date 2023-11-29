South African music sensation, Tyla Laura Seethal, better known as Tyla, has placed Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid on the same level with music legends like the late Michael Jackson, Drake and Rihanna.

Tyla was asked during an interview who are her top five greatest musicians of all-time was and she mentioned Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, Rihanna, and Wizkid.

She noted that Wizkid is up there with the heavyweights in the global music scene because of his longevity and impact on the African music industry.

In her words:

“My top five musical artists of all-time, obviously, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Drake… It is always difficult to find the last one. There’s so many but I will say Wizkid. He has been around so long and has done so much for the culture and the genre[African music], so I definitely put him there.”