Afrobeats sensation Wizkid amazes Nigerians by revealing a list of his current faves in the country’s music scene.

Wizkid went online to list the musicians he is currently admiring, revealing that he is currently taking a vacation from music.

He introduced well-known figures like Odumodublvck, Rema, and Asake.

Social media users have questioned why he omitted Davido’s name, though.

Some have speculated that he may be comparing himself, Davido, and Burna Boy to up-and-coming singers because they are all potentially on the same level.

He wrote:

“Yea my fav artiste rn .

@odumodub/eck

@heisrema

@asakemusic

@bloody_civ

F.cking superstars!”

In reaction, Mandy_Chuks said: “He will never mention Davido cus he knows they’re levels to this shiiii 🙌❤️”

Oluwa_loni_ile wrote: “If nah Davido now una go call ham clout chaser…… what do we call this one now ????”

Bhale_richie commented: “Davido go dey shake for where he dey like this”

tolani_baby typed: “We must arrest person wey sell loud 💨wey baba smoke this morning oo 😂😂😂”