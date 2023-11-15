A 20-year-old wife, Amina Hassan from Shuware community in Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State, set her husband’s house ablaze after he declined to divorce her.

Married to Muhammed Auwal for about five weeks, Hassan revealed a pre-wedding agreement that he would end their marriage soon after the ceremony.

Frustrated by her husband’s refusal to dissolve the union, she admitted to the police that she ignited the fire in their home, as stated by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje.

In her words;