A disturbing video surfaced online featuring a schoolgirl smoking cigarettes with apparent expertise, sparking concern and sympathy among social media users.

The footage depicted the young girl comfortably holding and smoking a cigarette while comments expressed worries about the situation, urging parents to take better care of their children.

The caption accompanying the video highlighted the girl smoking while her peers were in school, prompting significant discussions and concerns among online users.

Many individuals shared their thoughts in the comment section, expressing various opinions about the incident.

A school girl was seen smoking weed today on the street while her mates are in school

Parents really need to do better pic.twitter.com/pnHbt9oqeR — Kaykay (@Kay_kay4u) November 14, 2023

@Dirawnn: “Omo, she no just start o! She don turn pro! Damn!”

@ugochuks042: “She is a special education need and disability child. She needs help urgently.”

@dammygtnet: “It may not be the fault of the parents per se but of peer group. Most of the youthful exuberance do emanates from friends.”