In an unfortunate incident on Ekiugbo Road near Oserhi junction in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, a suspected internet fraudster, commonly referred to as a “Yahoo boy,” struck two children.

The children had been sent on an errand and were in the process of crossing the road when the Yahoo boy, driving at a dangerously high speed, hit them and subsequently crashed into a nearby shop.

This tragic accident resulted in the immediate loss of the children’s lives, while the Yahoo boy, realizing the gravity of the situation, fled the scene.

The parents of the deceased children have taken their remains, and a formal report has been filed with the local police station regarding the incident.