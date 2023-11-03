A young Nigerian lady sets tongues wagging after leaking her conversation with her friend’s husband, who can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

A Twitter user known as @HappeningBabe_ participated in a trending session on the X platform where a user asked young ladies to share their experiences with married men.

Sharing her chat with her friend’s husband, the man could be seen in the text planning a getaway with the lady while stating the things he planned to do to her body.

“You know why I like you? You’re very very stubborn. Stubborn girls turns me on. You don’t want to reply me my shining Cinderella. Okay let’s take a trip to Abuja your friend is going to ilorin with the kids,” the chat read in part.

The chat has since sparked mixed reactions as many suggested that the lady and her husband’s friend are having an affair.

Reactions trailing chat between lady and her friend’s husband

Irunnia_ penned: “You have casted yourself. I hope your friend don’t see this. It’s like the do is already happening 🤣🤣.”

sparkybwoi opined: “Your friend’s husband? woah something is not adding up here.”

NgoziPreshy stated: “Ure saying” I have pimples o😡” husband snatcher kobo kobo. Imagine the audacity!! Why on earth will u have ur frds husband on snaps and be chatting with him?.”

MikaelCBernard wrote: “You shouldn’t have posted this sha. Now everyone knows you’re sleeping with your friend’s husband. This isn’t a married man toasting you, this is your sugar daddy coming back for his monthly dividends.”

agnestasia_faka said: “You for no join this trend ooo 😂😂 the conversation looks like knack don dey happen steady 🤣🤣 your friends husband at that 🤣😭.”

Moyoxoxo_ added: “Your friend’s husband?? Ki lo fa closeness iranu that he still has you on snap???”