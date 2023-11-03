Celebrity photographer, Segun Wealth, has promised to release his private videos to mark his birthday.

Segun Wealth, who is married to controversial fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, created a list of things he intends to achieve while counting down to his birthday which comes up on 11th November.

He added that he will come online to advice people and also cry about how people are wicked and are not sorrowful.

Segun list reads: “Release my sex tape by mistake (performance must be great).

“Come online to cry and accuse someone for it (crying must be emotional and non stop).

“Come online to talk about how it happened.

“Come online to advice people.

“Mistakenly release my nudes ( clean shave with oiled skin).

“Come back online to cry that people are wicked and non repentant.

“Release another sex tape with good performance. By this time should have become a celebrity and move on with and move on with a fake lifestyle till make it (good job).”

Reacting to his list, Toyin Lawani wrote: “Finally I accept you are madt. You didn’t put that you will drag me. You are not ready to trend your birthday but pls don’t forget always attach it to your music and photography as always.”