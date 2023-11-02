A recent graduate stunned online users by sharing a video of herself receiving a money bouquet from a group of peers on social media.

The video was uploaded on the young woman’s Instagram page, gracie__u, after she recently graduated from Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic.

The woman received wine and a bouquet of crisp 200 Naira notes from her friends as they celebrated her sign-out.

She was yelling at the people walking by—mostly some college students who were still enrolled in school—to “Don’t play, you will lurrrrn.”

But judging on the way the crowd swooped in and stole her money, it appears that the recent graduate was the one who had to learn some painful lessons.

See some reactions:

thatjudith22 said: And she just dey look them i for don use slap comot one destiny

chiomanatasha wrote: Whenever I have to deliver money bouquet or anything money I am always careful. Those beggers at freedom way nearly broke windscreen to steal money bouquet that I was to deliver Sometimes Nigerians have dark heart

_kayodeking said: if i don’t break that bottle on someone’s head, my name is not kayode cause wtf

quiddyofficial said: She eventually learnt the hard way

Watch video here…