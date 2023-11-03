Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ini Edo has come under heavy criticism over her outfit to an award ceremony over the week.

The screen goddess was honoured by the Global African Submit for her impact in the movie industry. The award was to celebrate women who are making an impact in movies.

The mother of one stepped out in a yellow skirt and a bra-like top for the award ceremony, which didn’t sit well with many, who berated her.

Ini Edo shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram page and many took to her comment section to blast her over her raunchy outfit.

See some reactions below;

Optimist Nero wrote, “And you received the award putting on only Bra? Congratulations

UC Purpose wrote, “However, this would have been better for a dinner date. Sincerely speaking. Congratulations on your award

Mr UK wrote, “If I talk nah them go finish me. Congratulations momma

Ugochukwu wrote, “Others might pretend not to see your dressing but I’m different. I will tell you the truth

Ugochukwu Williams wrote, ” Congratulations but you need to dress decently next time. Okay?”.

See her post below: