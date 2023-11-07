Lagos State Police PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has berated reality star, Phyna after clashing with a Police officer.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner went live on social media after getting into a intense altercation with a police officer about making a video of her during a stop and search operation.

The policeman in question later revealed that it is legal for them to take pictures and recordings of the people they are tracking. Stating that it’s not against the law and that the reality star blew things out of proportion.

In response, SP Benjamin noted that while Nigerians are calm when they record police officers, they find it difficult and see it as harassment when an officer does the same to them.

In his words:

“If you were in my shoes, somebody carries phone on your face, you’ll get angry. You’ll get angry! – a Nigerian 🙄

You guys can’t even take what you dish out. A police officer uses his phone to record you, not randomly, but while you’re breaking a traffic rule and you’re all worked up about it, asking which law empowers him to rightfully get evidence. You’re unusual.

But law does not matter when you record police officers in the line of duty, sometimes just to agitate them and quickly scream harassment.”



