Benin City, Edo State, witnessed uproar as local youths staged protests against Congressor Bobrisky, triggered by a controversial video where Bobrisky made contentious remarks about the Oba of Benin.

The transgender personality’s comments, perceived as disrespectful and sexually inappropriate, sparked widespread anger among the youths.

They were seen holding placards which conveyed their displeasure in such words as “He is a bad influence; We don’t want him in our state”.

In response, the protesting youths demanded Bobrisky’s immediate departure from their state, vehemently opposing his presence in Benin.

Bobrisky, reportedly fleeing to Benin State, faced intense backlash, leading to his apology, clarifying that the comments were meant as a joke.

The situation escalated, prompting reports of Bobrisky quickly leaving Benin due to safety concerns following the protests.