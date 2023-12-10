Davido, a Nigerian artist, earned praise for his humility after being sighted at the birthday party of prominent TikToker Purplespeedy.

At the event, the singer was accompanied by his assistant, Israel DMW, and several other people.

In a video capturing the singer’s arrival, he was immediately approached by a group of men eager to interact with him.

Meanwhile, the celebration’s focus, Purplespeedy, was shown in one of the attached videos, joyfully dancing to his music.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section to extend birthday wishes to Purplespeedy.

See some reactions below:

