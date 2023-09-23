Legendary comedian and actor, Akunyota Akpobome popularly known as Alibaba, recently claimed that before being signed by a record label, aspiring artists engage in ‘dark’ practices.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, September 22, the comic personality emphasised that talented individuals should never give in to such pressures, rather, they should work hard and uphold the values instilled in them.

He said: “For me, there are some things that you would not want to do, and you must stick with it. It is the same thing with some of these artists, some of them do rituals now.

“As an artiste, you must define your purpose, you must hold on to some strong values you’ve been brought up with.

“If you are someone who is in a position with your creative abilities, you don’t need that kind of pressure. You don’t need somebody making you sign or take an oath for you to be creative.”

The humour merchant insisted that some artistes’ essential values were being replaced with the crazy desire for fame and fortune; the reason most give in to these ‘dark’ practices.

He continued: “People just want to blow; they want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want to make money, they want to belong. And because of that, they step back from the values they have been brought up with and do what they shouldn’t do.”

The seasoned entertainer noted that there were still some artistes genuinely thriving and living a decent life in spite of these pressures in the entertainment industry.

He added: “They don’t smoke, they don’t hold cigars, they don’t hold the glass cup and drink whiskey in their music videos and they insist on it.

“Even if the choreography says it would add colour to the video, they would say no.”

The veteran comedian stated this while reacting to the sad death of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.