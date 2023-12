Vincent Okafor, the son of veteran actor Mr Ibu, explains why his father hasn’t been flown out of the country for further medical treatment, while also shedding light on his father’s recent leg amputation and the true disease the actor is suffering from.

Following an amputation in November, the actor underwent another surgery and had another leg amputated, according to news that circulated yesterday.

Mr Ibu’s son, Vincent clarified in a statement released on behalf of the family that an amputation was done on same leg, and not another leg being amputated, as is widely thought by the public.

Moreover, he revealed that contrary to general misconception, Mr Ibu his father, isn’t suffering from diabetes but a blood vessel disease that frequently causes blood clots, which had warranted the amputations.

He further said that the reason why his father is yet to be flown out of the country is because the doctors have declared him Not Fit to Fly.

His statement read …

“We wish to Express our sincere gratitude to well meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually and most above all financially on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our Ne father’s health.

attleio ‘ First we will like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one.

The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate same leg further to ensure we didn’t loose him.

Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg ( diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life , therefore the need for the amputation.

Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country till date is cause the doctors have tagged him “Not Fit to Fly”..

This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him..

Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospital we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

As Daddy is recuperating we urge his friends, colleagues, fans and Nigerians at large to keep him in thier prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health..

Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all

Valatine Okafor on behalf of the family.”

