In a heartwarming display of gratitude and love, Nigerian hypeman, GOE has fulfilled a long-held promise to his mother by gifting her a brand new car.

This generous gesture comes just days after Popular singer, Wizkid him the whopping sum of N20 million for an exceptional track he created for him.

GOE, despite not owning a car himself, prioritized the needs of his mother and surprised her with a luxurious vehicle.

In a touching video shared online, GOE’s mother can be seen overwhelmed with emotion as she tries out her new car, her eyes welling up with tears of joy.

Expressing his heartfelt sentiments, GOE penned a heartwarming message alongside the video.

“NAH GOD DEY RUN AM IF NAH MAN HE GO CAST AM 🤔🔊. ALIHADULILAHI 🙏🕊️ Am glad I could fulfill my promise for her ❤️ Live long MoM 👩 🫶🤍.” He wrote.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“She’s too blunt” – Netizens express shock as Doyin calls Kiddwaya selfish and dubious for giving her Aquafina award (Video)